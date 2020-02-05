Editor, The Messenger:
The Athens Area Birders are seeking assistance from Athens area residents. We are hoping you will help us collect area bird observations during the 22nd annual Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC) which will take place worldwide between Feb. 14-17.
The North American count is a collaborative effort between Cornell University’s Laboratory of Ornithology, the National Audubon Society, and Birds Canada with the goal of getting people to take note of the birds they see in their area, including their own backyard, and to then submit those observations to the GBBC website.
Useful observations can take place in as little as 15 minutes from the comfort of your home and can be done by anyone regardless of your level of expertise!
All submitted observations will be compiled into data that will be analyzed to help better understand evolving migratory patterns as well as valuable estimates of species range and prevalence.
You can learn more about this project by visiting the Great Backyard Bird Count website: gbbc.birdcount.org.
Resources on the site include help with identification, downloadable apps to aid the process, instructions for submitting observations, and information about the photography contest that accompanies the count.
As part of this effort we are also hoping to generate a friendly competition with our neighboring communities including Marietta, Chillicothe, and Portsmouth for a year’s worth of bragging rights.
We will celebrate the completion of the count at Little Fish starting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18 where we hope to share any photos submitted on the large screen tv.
Please consider joining us!
Athens Area Birders
