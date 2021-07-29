Dear Mayor Patterson and Councilpersons,
I was distressed to learn that the city pool is cutting swim hours, particularly since the new hours privilege adults over children. While children and adults will continue to share the pool from Friday through Sunday, adults will have 14 extra hours to swim during the week (7-12 Monday and Wednesday and 6-8 on Tuesday and Thursday), when children are not allowed in.
During this long, hot summer, when children have no soccer, no baseball, and now limited swimming, this hardly seems fair. Surely a more equitable plan can be worked out. I have a couple of suggestions:
First, of course, you must pay the lifeguards more to attract them and keep them! This would seem to be a no-brainer. They are overworked (up to 60 hours a week each) and underpaid, and as a result six of the 20 or so staffers have resigned, according to reports, and more may be considering leaving.
However, it could be argued that 14 staff members should be enough to safeguard the pool across the day every day, if, perhaps, the schedule were changed just slightly to accommodate all interested swimmers. I'd like to suggest a couple of plans:
1) Reduce the adult lap swim time in the morning, from 7-12 down to 8-11. Break for 2 hours and have open swim from 1-4 or 5. Break again, and have adult lap swim again from 6-8. This way lap swimmers would still have 5 hours every day (not on alternate days), and children would have 3-4 hours every day. While still unbalanced in favor of adults, this would give kids their preferred time of day, every day, for swimming and socializing--surely desirable in these long hot days.
2) At present, the remaining group swim lessons are cancelled, and the private lessons for which children were told (in the pool brochure) they could sign up are so far not arranged and presumably on hold (and I'm told there is a long list of applicants). The break hours could be used for those lessons, since as I understand it the instructors are specialists who individually contract to teach the kids.
I suspect increasing the pay base would bring back some lifeguards and encourage others to stay, and this would provide the person power to staff these hours. Other scheduling plans could also work. Let's get creative and give our children and grandchildren the daily time they deserve in the pool! I'd ask you to put this matter on the Council agenda next week and see what you can do. We still have almost a month to go before school starts!
Beverly Flanigan
Avon Place
