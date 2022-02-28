Editor, The Messenger,
Last Friday morning — 30 minutes after talking with a visiting high school class about journalism — I was fired as editor of The Athens News. I’d held the position for only eight months.
The reason I was given was that I had violated Adams Publishing Group’s employee policy on using social media. They gave me a pile of paper, printouts of various tweets I had made on a personal account going back to September. No one had ever spoken with me about the policy or raised concerns about the tweets in question.
The most recent were a thread I posted on Monday, Feb. 23, about ads that ran in regional APG newspapers in December and again last week. The ads use high-pressure sales tactics to convince consumers to buy what they claim are highly valuable collectible coins. The ads that ran last week, for the National Treasury and Mint, go farther by imitating a newspaper layout. The words “Special Advertising Feature” appeared in fairly small type at the top of the pages; a disclaimer noting that the company is not a branch of the U.S. government is in tiny type at the bottom.
I had raised concerns about the ads when they ran in December, only to be told to stay in my lane. I raised concerns again in mid-February, when a local resident called me about the ads; he had responded to the December ads for Federated Mint, but received nothing. The company was giving him the runaround, he said, so he contacted his credit card company to contest the charge.
Alex Hulvalchick, editor of the Messenger, received a similar call last Monday—this time from a woman who had paid Federated Mint $1,000 and never received her coins. The company was giving her the runaround.
Our publisher, Mark Cohen, defended the ads, as did our ad manager, Amanda Montgomery; our comptroller, Adam Calhoun; and Robin Quillon, head of APG North Carolina and the one who sold the ads in the first place.
I posted warnings about the ads and an apology for them on the Athens News Twitter and Facebook accounts. When Mark Cohen ordered me to take them down, I used my own Twitter account to repost them. I also wrote an editorial about them that was published in the Messenger on Tuesday, Feb. 24, and on the ANews website.
I’m not upset about being fired for violating policy; it’s APG’s legal right to do so. I’m upset that they punished me for trying to serve our readers, throwing a bunch of old posts to make it look like I was a serial offender of a vague policy that I had never been warned about previously.
Why should you care?
Because as a journalist, my loyalty was to you: the people of Athens County, my friends and neighbors. Not our advertisers, not the corporate brass, just you. A journalist’s first responsibility is to the truth. I told the truth to warn you about deceptive advertising — and got fired for doing so.
Companies like APG own the vast majority of U.S. newspapers. Decisions about local newspapers are made by people who don’t live in the community — for example, Mark Cohen lives in Columbus; APG is headquartered in Minnesota. These people don’t care about us other than as sources of revenue. In that respect, they are like coal company operators and other corporations that extract wealth from our communities to reinvest elsewhere.
Local journalism thrives when everyone involved has a personal stake in the community. It’s hard to view people as solely as cash flow when you have to look them in the eye at the grocery store or in church.
Athens County deserves a news operation with local ownership who understand that journalism is foremost a public service. I look forward to working with all of you to make that happen
Corinne Colbert
Former Athens NEWS editor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.