Editor, The Messenger,
I have come to realize that I’ve had some old ideas stuck in my head. My thanks go to the Senate Judiciary Committee for helping me to understand that. You see, I have had the notion that being a United States Senator meant something special. Since childhood, I have believed that being a US Senator was about integrity and honesty, public service and wisdom.
The recent Supreme Court hearings have made it clear that nothing could be further from the truth. The Republicans on the committee have made it abundantly clear that their office has descended into something very different. They seem to be all about mugging for the cameras, grubbing for fundraising dollars, feeding their own egos, and trying to be popular on Twitter. It seems they will do almost anything to make this happen, from distortion and grandstanding to just plain making stuff up.
They don’t have to like Ketanji Brown Jackson as a Supreme Court nominee, but the disrespect with which they have blasted this qualified, hard-working, distinguished mother and judge is appalling. It reflects strongly on their own characters rather than hers. It occurs to me that my notion that being a United States Senator meant something other than being a self-serving goon was probably outdated anyway. Still, I am sad about this. I am sad that we have elected people to this high office who are willing to be racist clowns rather than men and women of stature and substance.
Senators Portman and Brown are not members of this committee. I hope this week they have the courage and clarity to offer an apology to the nominee. “For myself and on behalf of the people of Ohio, I am deeply sorry for the treatment you have received.” I hope as citizens we have the courage and insight to elect people of integrity to every office in our state.
John Schmieding
Athens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.