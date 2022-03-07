Dear Editor,
I wish to remind the readers of this great newspaper that March 7th is a day to be remembered — even though there are those who would like to erase such dates from our history books. Why? March 7th marks the 57th anniversary of Bloody Sunday: the day the late Senator John Lewis led a group of Black Americans on a peaceful march from Selma, Alabama to Montgomery— petitioning for a Voting Rights Act that would eliminate some of the hurdles imposed by deep southern atates.
The estimated 600 demonstrators, led by the late Senator John R. Lewis (D-Ga.) were brutally attacked on the Edmund Pettus bridge in Selma. Lewis and hundreds of other peaceful demonstrators suffered serious injuries from beatings administered by mounted policemen using clubs, attack dogs and gas canisters.
Still to this day, that notorious bridge remains named after John Pettus, a Civil War officer and Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan in the State of Alabama. Despite years of protests and efforts to rename the bridge, the State of Alabama refuses.
The John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act was recently and narrowly passed (Aug. 25, 2021) by House lawmakers on a party-line vote of 219-214, with no Republican support. That bill remains unpassed in the Senate, where Republicans have several times blocked its passage.
Our nation still has much work to do if we are ever to achieve our democratic objective of respect and equal justice for all.
Luman Slade
The Plains
