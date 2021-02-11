Editor, The Messenger,
After watching video presentations by House presenters at the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump, it is clear what a debt we owe to the brave Capitol police at their own great peril in holding Capitol rioters at bay. What violence that could have occurred without their courage is unimaginable. Our President and everyone should recognize and honor these men and women defenders of democracy with a ceremony or medals of heroism or some formal declaration of gratitude we all owe them.
Susan B. West
Athens, Ohio
