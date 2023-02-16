Athens County will not have a primary election in May 2023 because there are no contested races and no issues on the ballot.
However, voters may be hearing about significant changes to our voting laws, especially pertaining to photo identification needed to vote in person. The Ohio legislature passed new laws that go into effect on April 7, 2023. The exact details of these new regulations are still being worked out by Ohio state officials.
What should voters know and do right now?
Check that your voter registration is up to date with your current address by visiting voterlookup.ohiosos.gov or calling the Athens County Board of Elections at (740) 592-3201.
Eventually voters will need acceptable photo identification to vote in person: an unexpired Ohio drivers' license, Ohio state ID card, passport or military ID card. If you don’t currently have an acceptable ID, start planning for your options. There will eventually be a program for some people to receive free state ID cards, but the details have not been released.
Voting by absentee ballot allows voters to use their social security number as identification. Details and an absentee ballot request form are available at VoteOhio.gov.
The League of Women Voters will be providing more details about the new laws as they become available. Please visit lwvohio.org/register-to-vote for updates and a link to check voter registration.
Thank you,
Adriane Mohlenkamp
co-president, League of Women Voters of Athens County
