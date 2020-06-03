Editor, The Messenger,
I was recently quoted in an Athens Messenger article about the Black Lives Matter protests. I was misquoted, so want to comment on that. First, I don't blame the reporter - it was noisy, I had on a mask, and I was insisting that she stand six feet away.
Since I spoke with the reporter, I have been made aware that it's best if white people don't speak to the media at Black Lives Matter events, but that they refer reporters to the black protesters. I respect that and agree.
What I said was that it is the business of every white person of conscience to work for racial equality and just policing. When asked by the reporter if I thought more white people were now coming out to protest, I said maybe, but white people always come out when something happens, and then they look away. I said it is time for us not to look away, but to act until things change.
Thank you for the opportunity to clarify my words.
Mary Tigner-Rasanen
Athens
