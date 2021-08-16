Editor, The Messenger,
Remember House Bill 6? That’s the one that makes electricity customers in Ohio pay to, among other things, bail out a couple of coal fired power plants…and the one that scandalized Ohio and cost Larry Householder his seat in the legislature. Well, don’t believe those who say it was repealed. It was not, not entirely.
According to the Columbus Dispatch, we (as customers of American Electric Power), are still paying coal plant subsidies. As of July 25, customers of AEP and two other Ohio utilities have paid $132 million to support the plants…and we will continue to pay until the General Assembly acts to eliminate the subsidies.
I have written State Representative Jay Edwards and State Senator Frank Hoagland asking them to end the subsidies. I suggest you do, too.
Fred Kight
The Plains
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.