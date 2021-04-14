Editor, The Messenger,
I don’t know who provided your paper with today’s (Thursday, April 1) description of Christian traditions and services during Lent and Holy Week, but it should be pointed out that many millions of Christians – notably, though not exclusively, Roman Catholics – would not place quotation marks around “body” and “blood” in the description of the commemoration of the Last Supper on Holy Thursday. In all the texts I am familiar with, Jesus said “This is my body…”, not “This is my ‘body’…”. The unfortunate addition of quotation marks has significant theological import that conflicts with the beliefs of most Christians.
Lisa Carson
Athens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.