Editor,
Last year when I subscribed to the Messenger for a year I thought I would get five copies per week, but do I only get three with no compensation? Somehow doesn't seem right! Also, I might add that I subscribe mostly for obituary notices, the puzzles, and sports news. Right now sports news is old stuff, obituaries may be put in after the funeral and the sudoku puzzles are a hit and miss proposition with the solutions sometimes printed for a puzzle the paper didn't print. Right now I don't know if I can renew my subscription unless some compensations are made for the subscription I thought I'd be getting, but won't due to the three day per week.
Bob Finnearty
Chauncey
