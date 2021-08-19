Editor, The Messenger,
As former long-time employees of United Campus Ministry (UCM) in Athens OH, we have grave concerns about a situation at the organization we love and are sad to say we have reached the point where we can no longer support UCM, financially or otherwise, under the leadership of the current Board of Directors. The UCM Board of Directors’ shameful and discriminatory of treatment of Interim Director Lacey Rogers, the first woman of color in a leadership position there, doesn't honor the history and mission of UCM as a social justice organization and a vital part of the Athens community.
On March 19, 2021, UCM’s Board of Directors told Lacey through an attorney that they no longer wished to employ her as Interim Director. Although her contract extended to May 31, 2021 and she was paid through the end of that contract, she was told by the attorney to stop coming to work in mid-March and that the Board wanted to see if a terms of departure agreement could be reached, which as of the writing of this letter, it has not. They have still not given her an explanation for this decision. To our knowledge, Lacey’s departure, and the reasons for it, have not formally been made public.
We have known Lacey for 15 years at UCM as a student volunteer, intern, Board member, and Assistant Director. With her years of experience, commitment and leadership on social justice issues on campus and in the community, and long-standing dedication to UCM, we were thrilled to see her move into this new position of UCM leadership. We do not understand this decision to end her employment and are writing to support her in this difficult, incredibly stressful, and unjust situation and to call on the Athens community to respond and hold UCM, an organization very dear to our hearts, accountable.
Lacey was hired as Assistant Director at the end of 2017 and began work in January 2018. Almost from the beginning her experience as AD was frustrating due to apparent limitations under the former leadership. Communication was poor and her skills were underutilized. She tried to address the problem directly with her supervisor and with Board members, but very little changed. She also dealt with microaggressions concerning her frustrations during 2020, a year of traumatic racial reckoning while UCM was glaringly and visibly absent after the murder of George Floyd and the rise of last summer’s Black Lives Matter movement, one of the most important racial and social justice moments of our time. When Lacey expressed concerns that a major social justice moment was happening, and leadership was absent, Lacey was asked how to resolve this issue. This is entirely unacceptable and inexcusable to ask of the lone person of color in the organization. Despite this, her time as AD was quite productive and included supervision and mentorship of interns, coordination of UCM’s free meal programs, facilitation of the Prism LGBTQ Youth Art Program, organizing UCM’s annual Board and staff retreat, as well as the annual fall fundraiser. A great deal of UCM’s visible work in the community was driven by Lacey.
When the most recent Executive Director resigned, the Board verbally proposed the Interim Director position to Lacey in September 2020 and she expressed interest, in spite of understandable reservations she had about the interim status and the organizational and financial tumult left by the previous leadership and the ongoing pandemic. Even though the former ED’s last day was October 31, Lacey was not given a contract to review until December 7 for a position with a December 1 start date. At the same time she received the contract, she was informed for the first time that the Board would offer her the requested salary and position, but “did so with reservation…and did not offer the salary and position based on her current performance, especially during the months since the former ED announced his resignation, when working under the board’s supervision, and that they did not feel she has been working at the level UCM needed during this time frame.” Lacey is still not aware of what was meant by this statement. She never received a negative performance evaluation at UCM. Lacey was told the organization was in a state of “financial exigency” and therefore her options were to accept a six-month contract as Interim Director, with no promise of continued employment, or, to continue as Assistant Director, a position which she was told would be discontinued two months later in mid-February.
The subsequent transition process was highly problematic as Lacey continually asked for access to information, passwords, and technology to enable her to perform her duties and was met with a frustratingly insufficient response. In addition, despite being salaried, Lacey received paychecks in differing amounts without pay stubs or adequate explanation of the discrepancies for several weeks. She also began to experience differential treatment and micromanaging by the Board, who began tracking her time and work in a way the previous leadership had not been held accountable. Her autonomy as the new “leader” of the organization and authority over support staff were undermined. Lacey repeatedly tried to communicate her frustrations and asked for support from the all white and male-led board. Her experiences as a woman of color concerning implicit bias and differential treatment were routinely dismissed and invalidated.
Lacey asked for mediation with the UCM Board; after two mediation sessions, her request to continue the process was met with silence. At that point they communicated with Lacey only through the attorney who informed her that they no longer wished for her to be employed there and wanted to reach a terms of departure agreement. This communication was infrequent, incomplete, and subject to her prodding repeatedly for updates and information.
Meanwhile, UCM has been posting on social media against racism in other areas of our society. It’s ironic and highly problematic that differential treatment appears to happen with Lacey, the first person of color in leadership at UCM in decades, particularly given that Lacey routinely provides implicit bias training to the community, teaches an antiracism class for Athens High School students, and is a leading facilitator of local anti-racism book clubs amongst her other social justice work.
We love this organization and its legacy in our community. Writing this letter is painful but necessary because we believe that UCM has not been living up to its mission. This past year-and-a-half has been emotionally and mentally stressful for people of color in our community, with heightened systemic racism and racist violence occurring during a global pandemic. We’re dismayed that rather than doing the right thing - the racially and socially just thing - to support the one staff person of color who was fulfilling UCM’s mission and specifically doing anti-racism work throughout, they appear to have failed utterly.
Nationwide, the nonprofit sector is responding to this moment of racial reckoning by doing serious internal work to address systemic racism within organizations. We ask what work
is UCM doing right now in this regard, besides the occasional performative social media post? We are deeply saddened by Lacey’s experience at United Campus Ministry and hope she
can move forward as the accomplished professional woman of color she is. She deservedso much better.
We are calling on the Athens community and UCM’s stakeholders to hold the organization accountable.
Melissa R. Wales, UCM Executive Director 2005-2017, UCM Program Coordinator
1999-2004
Jennifer S. Kelly, UCM Office Manager 2000-2020
