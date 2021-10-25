Editor, The Messenger,
The League of Women Voters does not support or oppose any political parties or candidates. A Letter to the Editor published in the October 23rd edition stated that the League of Women Voters endorsed Allison Russo (I will be voting for Allison Russo by Nancy Manring) — this is not true.
A founding principle in the League of Women Voters bylaws is our nonpartisan policy. The League of Women Voters does not endorse, support or oppose candidates or political parties at any level.
Adriane Mohlenkamp & Wenda Sheard
Co-Presidents, League of Women Voters of Athens County
