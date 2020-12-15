Editor, The Messenger,

Call House Speaker Bob Cupp at 1-800-282-0253 and demand full repeal of House Bill 6.

The Committee on Energy Policy and Oversight should reject House Bill 798 which would delay but not significantly alter the impact of HB 6. Full repeal is necessary to mitigate the scandal associated with HB 6 and prevent its misguided priorities from continuing to shape Ohio's energy policy. Repeal is necessary to restore confidence in our legislators and state officials, and repeal will remove the financial burden of the billion dollar nuclear and coal plant bail out HB 6 will force Ohio customers to pay through monthly increases in utility charges.

Instead of pretending to save jobs by protecting failing enterprises, our energy policy should focus on attracting investment and opportunities for employment from major corporations who are now shifting their focus from oil and coal to energy efficiency and renewable energy. Shifting from dependence on fossil fuels will also lessen health risks by improving air quality. There is nothing to be gained by holding onto any provision of HB 6. Much time will be saved by admitting that now, so attention to responsible, future-oriented policy can begin immediately in 2021.

Anne Sparks

New Marshfield

