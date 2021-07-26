Editor, The Messenger,
Imagine waking up with a disability and having a direct support professional (DSP) come into your home to get you out of bed. The DSP has to get inches from your face to do your transferring, dressing, and other personal care. Now imagine that you have a health condition which makes you more susceptible to COVID-19, and this DSP has chosen not to get the vaccine to protect themselves and others from the virus.
This is the reality for many of us with disabilities and is one hidden issue of the COVID-19 pandemic: Those of us who need DSPs often don’t have the choice whether to let someone in our house who is unvaccinated. We have to have someone come into our home to transfer us out of bed and into our wheelchairs. Sometimes, we need them to access our community in a variety of settings including to the store, to our work sites, and to socialize. The people that we engage with out in public expect whomever we are with, to have the same respect for other people’s health as we personally do. We might have family members, friends, or colleagues with younger children that can’t get vaccinated. Our DSPs should consider that.
Some of these DSPs, and many in our community, continue to make the choice to not get vaccinated because they aren't personally worried about COVID-19. And there are not enough DSPs who are vaccinated to go around. So, we ask the DSPs to wear a mask. We ask them to be careful and sanitize. We spend thousands of dollars on masks and gloves and wipes. But with newer and stronger variants of the disease, many of us worry that it is only a matter of time before a fourth wave comes and, again, disproportionately kills those of us with disabilities.
Unfortunately, the virus is killing those with underlying health risks at a much higher rate than the average person without a disability. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, these include people with lung and breathing issues, cancer, Down Syndrome, and weakened immune systems who have a greater chance to get the disease and a greater chance of dying.
To all in our community, we want to encourage everyone who can to get the vaccine. It’s easier than ever.
DSPs have very important jobs, and we are unable to live our lives without them. They are often underpaid for what they do, and we appreciate their work. Now is the time to get the vaccine to protect us and the rest of the community.
Davey McNelly, Chair
Noah Trembly, Vice Chair
Athens City Commission on Disabilities
