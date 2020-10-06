Editor, The Messenger,
I wish to express my great disappointment in the Republican Party for not providing information about their candidates this year to the League of Women Voters of Athens county. Being able to compare contenders from different parties, side by side, is a great help in deciding which person to vote for.
One always wants to be an informed voter and this source of information printed in your paper, has always been very helpful. I regret this information is not available this election to inform my decision.
Rebecca Marcus
Athens
