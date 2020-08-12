Editor, The Messenger,
Do you remember when...
Laundry detergent came in powdered form only?
Everyone "dressed up" to go "to town?"
Grocery stores had someone to load your groceries into your car for you?
Service stations cleaned your windshields and pumped gas for you?
Several families would share the use of one phone?
Most families had only one vehicle and the father drove it work!
Buying very good "all-Jersey" milk from C&E Market?
Buying fresh cuts of meat from Pratt's Market at the "South Y?"
Lastly, do you remember hearing the church bell ringing one half hour before Sunday services just to let you know the doors are open and you are welcome?
Shelia M Guthrie
Albany
