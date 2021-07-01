Editor, The Messenger,
I am writing in regard to the recent passing of DORA by Athens City Council. This is the ordinance that allows drinking outside of bars and upon public streets.
It appears that Athens City Council is determined to destroy our primary source of income, Ohio University. Income which is based upon students.
The goal should be to promote a pleasant and safe environment. One which allows students to thrive, not which breaks down or interferes with learning.
This is important because over 30% of students fail out their first year. Creating a greater party atmosphere promotes that failure. For every student that leaves OU at least $75,000 is lost. This doesn’t even consider coveted out-of-state tuition.
It is short sighted to look at admission rates when graduation rates are what truly impacts the bottom line. Moreover, those that graduate develop a loyalty to the University which is expressed in Alumni dollars and attendance by their extended family. It is the lifeblood of all centers of advanced education.
I look upon DORA as a short-sighted means of generating income for a minority of Athens’s businesses. Additional complaints include the massive amounts of trash that will need to be removed from city streets, and the exposure of under age youth to easy access to alcohol. By far, however, University retention is my number one complaint. If Ohio University fails then we all suffer.
Kira Hazen Burns
Athens
