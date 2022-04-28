To the Editor:
This past Friday, April 22, was Earth Day.
For myself, it wasn’t so much a celebration as a memorial. As a person concerned about the toxic effects of plastic pollution on this Earth, I reflected upon some of these concerns.
I am currently taking a Beyond Plastics course from Bennington College in Vermont and learning more about the negative impacts of plastics on the Earth, its oceans, all living creatures, and our own human health.
Some facts to reflect upon: The amount of global plastic that is NOT recycled each year is 90%. All this plastic ends up in the bottom of the ocean, in landfills, or incinerated with greenhouse gas emissions emitted into our air. We ingest plastics through the leeching of plastics in our food packaging, while broken-down plastics — called micro-plastics — end up in our water. Marine life eats microplastics, and seabirds ingest red and pink plastic water bottle caps thinking they are shrimp.
A floating plastic bag looks like a tasty jellyfish to a turtle! Soon all the fish we eat will have ingested plastics!
Fifty percent of plastics are single-use plastics such as plastic bags, plastic bottles, containers, straws, utensils, and cups. Recycling, while beneficial, isn’t making much of a dent; only 0.9% of all the plastic ever produced has been recycled more than once. What’s worse is that the plastics industry wants YOU to feel guilty about not recycling as it pumps out more single-use plastic bottles and packaging.
All of the news isn’t bad, however. You CAN mitigate some of the harmful effects of plastics on our environment and health by refusing single-use plastics and reusing alternatives to plastics such a glass, aluminum, tin, and cardboard. Refill that stainless steel water bottle! And my favorite is an upcycled feed bag made and distributed by Athens ReThink Plastics.
Trying to rethink and refuse single use plastics can be challenging, but imagine a healthier you and Earth. Then we can celebrate Earth Day every day!
Melanie Moynan-Smith
Athens ReThink Plastics member
Athens
