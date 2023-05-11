After reading George Weckman’s “Commentary” I am sad to learn that the Earth is turning to ruin, that a functional society no longer exists, and that we are on a highway to destruction! Is the self-described “old curmudgeon” correct?
Oddly enough, my thoughts have flowed a completely different direction this week. From the porch of my farm on Rt. 329, I look out upon fields of growing hay and content cows. It is a time of growth and rejuvenation and I see an Earth waking up from the somnolence of winter. It is a beautiful scene and far from the “ruin” as described.
I drove around Athens today and passed a police car. I noticed people were stopping at stop signs. The roads were uncrowded and orderly. In fact, when I went to the bank a kind gentleman held the door for me. Society seems to be functioning.
When considering the highway to destruction, however, I can understand the reasoning. We are bombarded on every side by negative and incendiary media. Our current leadership is more concerned with fighting than coming up with concrete solutions. Advancements in technology have led to disconnection and distrust in the older generations, particularly regarding Artificial Intelligence.
However, I am optimistic. My experience with the younger generations is that they are very hardworking. They are concerned with environmental and societal issues. They are not afraid of where technology will lead us. Also, they want to learn about spiritual matters.
This last development is the most encouraging of all. There is interest in faith institutions and serving the less fortunate. My hope and prayer is that we all grow and positively evolve. Both young and old embracing a “We” centered versus “Self” centered lifestyle. Let us have confidence in younger generations — and take the exit off the highway to destruction!
