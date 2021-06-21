Editor, The Messenger,
With his vote in support of Larry Householder, Jay Edwards has once again proven he is unfit to represent the 94th Ohio House District. Expelling Householder was the right move and Edwards cast the wrong vote. And his refusal to explain why and to comment to his hometown newspaper compounds the offense. Voters need to remember Edwards’ misdeeds and arrogance the next time he’s on the ballot.
Fred Kight
The Plains
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.