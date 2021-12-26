Editor, The Messenger,
The Nelsonville Music Festival (NMF) does not need to be ‘replaced'. There is no ‘void’. The Dec. 17th article in The Athens Messenger which has no authors name attached to it, must have Betty Young dancing on her throne. Instead of reporting fairly on the situation, the Messenger misses the story altogether and gives Hocking College a free ad for sleazily trying to steal NMF.
The real news: Hocking College informs Nelsonville Music Festival, (run for 15 years by Stuart’s Opera House) that most of the site which they rent each year is no longer available, they are building some sort of sports thing. Stuart’s starts searching for a new home. Betty offers them a horse field which regularly floods or a hot black top parking lot baking in the sun on which to hold the festival. When this does not work out and Stuart’s has a new home, she announces Hocking College will host its own festival and guess what, on the same weekend that Stuart’s hosts NMF. Someone from Hocking College has been contacting booking agents with ambiguous and confusing communication “associated with the ‘former’ NMF, now newly named Nelsonville Black Diamond Music and Arts Festival’ causing agents to reach out to Stuart’s for clarification. Stuart’s quietly changed its date to Sept. for 2022 to avoid the conflict of two festivals on the same weekend. Let me make one point perfectly clear, Stuart’s was not looking for a new home until the site at Hocking College was no longer an option.
Seeing that Hocking College couldn't even get a fence up for the last event, I imagine their whole production will be a disaster. NMF takes hundreds of volunteers to pull off and a bad weather weekend can easily wash out any revenue gains. That’s my consolation, knowing this will fail, because trying to steal a long term fundraiser from a local non-profit is just about as low as one gets.
The Athens Messenger should reach out and talk to the folks at Stuart’s, up until now they have chosen to publicly stay silent on all this and focus on what they do best, putting on a great festival. There is a real story here, just not the one you reported.
Ann Moneypenny
Athens
Editor's Note: The Messenger has plans to explore the issue in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.