Editor, The Messenger
The following letter was sent to Athens City Council and administration on Monday concerning the proposed trash ordinances and fee increases.
If passed, these ordinances will obligate the city to a three-year contract with the Athens-Hocking Recycling Center for refuse, recycling and composting, substantially increase the current rates and add an additional cost for composting.
Households with one trash can weekly will see a 60% increase in their monthly bill from $120 to $192 annually. Households with two trash cans will see a 71% increase from $186 to $318 annually.
The yearly cost to city residents to add composting will be $139,000 based on the assumption that 1,500 of the current 3,526 residential trash customers will use the service. Currently, only 95 households are paying for curbside composting and there were just 300 in the free pilot program. If the ordinance is passed, residents will pay an additional $39.48 annually for composting whether they compost or not and even if they compost at home.
We are facing the devastating economic effects of a pandemic that has caused hardship for many Athenians. This past week, Ohio University terminated 140 employees and reduced the hours of many others. In the coming months, additional residents will face layoffs and furloughs. Small businesses will not survive. Senior citizens, the disabled and those on fixed incomes will be greatly affected.
Therefore, we urge council to take the following actions for the welfare of our community and with an eye on the necessity of also protecting our environment:
- Enter into negotiations with AHRC to extend the current contract for 6 months to a year. AHRC should do this in good faith given the overwhelming support they received from Athens citizens when they were outbid last year.
- Amend the proposed ordinances to eliminate composting at this time. We do not dispute the science cited to support composting. Many residents of Athens currently compost at home and have been doing so for years. This is not the time to add additional costs to already stretched family budgets.
- Use the upcoming year to gather additional public comments and train and educate residents about the value of composting with the intention of signing up the 1500 residents needed to make the program viable. City of Athens Neighborhood Associations, Rural Action, and other environmental groups could be involved in this effort.
Thank you.
Far East Neighborhood Association Board (FENA)
Jan Hodson, President
Athens
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.