Editor, The Messenger,

Are you aware of the plight of graduate students at Ohio University? Before they were able to have summer stipends or internships, but now, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they are unpaid for the summer. A task force of students, university personnel and community members are conducting a food drive. Food, household items and personal care products can be dropped off at Cat’s Corner, on the back of Baker Center from 8:30-9:30 on Tuesdays. The students also need money to pay rent and bills. To donate money, you can send it to http://c-fund.us/rtq. Thanks to everyone who is involved.

Alan Boyd

Athens

