Editor The Messenger,
Did you know grad student teachers and TAs are making less than someone working a minimum wage job in Ohio? According to a recent survey among 400+ grad students conducted by the Grad Employee Organization (GEO), over half of the sample relied on external assistance (EBT, food stamps), and 45% have neither vision nor dental care. How are students supposed to look over an exam or smile in front of a class under these conditions?
Unfortunately, this is no laughing matter. According to survey data, 63% of students disagree their stipends are enough to live on, and 65% feel their stipends provide a “large” and “extreme” amount of financial stress. One major stressor is healthcare costs at $2800/year, and even despite having coverage 63% of students agreed to having unmet healthcare needs due to financial concerns. 60% of students believe healthcare costs impact their job performance; don’t ask what the point of mandatory insurance is if it does not make us healthy or help us work.
GEO is fighting for grad worker rights. Grad students make Ohio University thrive: we teach, assist classes, win grants, produce research, and contribute to the Athens community. We deserve better, and we can get better. We are distributing a petition to improve grad work conditions. Our demands are: (1) increased stipend for grads on assistantships; (2) 100% healthcare stipends for grads on assistantships; (3) removal general fee for all grads.
A budget is composed of values: like we say, put your money where your mouth is. And we say grad students deserve better. Ohio University has been cutting resources to grad students, faculty, and staff since, all while growing the administration. According to budget reports, the top 250 administrators’ salary increases above inflation from 2012-2020 cost the school almost $8 million per year. Meanwhile OU spends $3.5 million on a privatized police force and $20 million subsidizing sports.
The budget may be managed by administrators, but it doesn’t belong to them; it belongs to all of us making this school run.
If you want to support grad students, please fill and share our petition (linked below). To learn more about grad student conditions or GEO, please email them at ohiougeo@gmail.com or follow @ou_geo on Twitter. Together we can fight for improved work conditions.
Petition Link: https://forms.gle/17LxeajpXBWwiZFw8
Anonymous graduate students
