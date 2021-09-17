Editor, The Messenger,
On behalf of the Nelsonville Community Foundation, I would like to encourage nonprofit organizations in Nelsonville and the surrounding areas including Murray City, Buchtel, and Carbon Hill to apply for a grant from our fund. The Nelsonville Community Foundation currently is accepting applications for programs or projects that benefit our community, and we want to hear your ideas.
The proposed project should achieve at least one of the following: increase quality of life, create access to opportunities, or implement a solution to a need.
As for the type of project, it can fall into a wide range of categories, such as Arts & Culture, Community & Economic Development, Education, Environmental Stewardship, or Health & Human Services.
Our fund looks forward to partnering with local organizations to help our community, so please apply. The deadline is Oct. 12.
Visit our website at www.AppalachianOhio.org/Nelsonville to learn more about the Nelsonville Community Foundation, view eligibility criteria, and complete your application.
Kevin Dotson
Nelsonville Community Foundation
