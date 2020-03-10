Editor, The Messenger,
It’s difficult to find a way to express my gratitude to Scott Robe for his candidacy in our race for Athens County Probate and Juvenile Judge. It would be disingenuous to say that I wasn’t a little selfishly relieved when he told me he was withdrawing to assist his son Jonathan begin his law practice, but I truly am grateful that he entered the race. Lasting and meaningful growth so often results when we face adversity.
Scott’s lifetime of practice in Athens County made him a formidable opponent in this campaign. But even more than his service to his community, I admire Scott’s paramount commitment to his family. Strong and stable families are the foundation of vital communities. It’s been my pleasure to meet Jonathan recently and I sincerely wish him and his family the very best as he and Scott work to continue the legacy of The Robe Law Office in Athens County.
Ken Ryan
Coolville
