Editor, The Messenger,

It’s difficult to find a way to express my gratitude to Scott Robe for his candidacy in our race for Athens County Probate and Juvenile Judge. It would be disingenuous to say that I wasn’t a little selfishly relieved when he told me he was withdrawing to assist his son Jonathan begin his law practice, but I truly am grateful that he entered the race. Lasting and meaningful growth so often results when we face adversity.

Scott’s lifetime of practice in Athens County made him a formidable opponent in this campaign. But even more than his service to his community, I admire Scott’s paramount commitment to his family. Strong and stable families are the foundation of vital communities. It’s been my pleasure to meet Jonathan recently and I sincerely wish him and his family the very best as he and Scott work to continue the legacy of The Robe Law Office in Athens County.

Ken Ryan

Coolville

Load comments