To the Editor,
This letter addresses House Bill 784. The two Republicans sponsoring this bill are not addressing crime, but attempting to stifle dissent. Yes, there has been violence, but on the plus side these voices would not be heard, or only through letters to the editor, or etc. Harsher penalties are not the answer, but dialogue between opposing views. By the way, where is the action to repeal HB6? Is this injustice going to take street demonstration to get the senators attention? Open peaceful dissent has its place, don’t allow it to be become a felony.
Daniel Wallace,
Athens, OH
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.