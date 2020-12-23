To the Editor,

This letter addresses House Bill 784. The two Republicans sponsoring this bill are not addressing crime, but attempting to stifle dissent. Yes, there has been violence, but on the plus side these voices would not be heard, or only through letters to the editor, or etc. Harsher penalties are not the answer, but dialogue between opposing views. By the way, where is the action to repeal HB6? Is this injustice going to take street demonstration to get the senators attention? Open peaceful dissent has its place, don’t allow it to be become a felony.

Daniel Wallace,

Athens, OH

