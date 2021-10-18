Editor, The Messenger,
I have always thought it was important to acknowledge the businesses in the Athens area. I think it is especially important to acknowledge the change and growth in the Stover Brothers Concrete LLC business.
Roughly four years ago in 2017, William (Billy) Stover and Chauncey Stover — brothers from Stewart, OH — took over the family owned business and gave it a new face, name and reputation. The Stover brothers have worked extremely hard and have made a good and honest living doing what they love. I can honestly say this because they recently did some work for us and I was impressed by the super tight crew and the phenomenal work they did for us. It was such a family dynamic but not only that everything that was promised was followed through with results. I was blown away by the effort and willingness to succeed during this difficult time and I thought it was important to acknowledge this amazing crew. I think it’s a very important time to support small family owned businesses like this that strive for success but at a great price.
Contact information for Stover Brothers Concrete is as follows; Billy Stover: (740)590-8637 and Chancey Stover:(740)590-8505
Nikki Stobart
Guysville
