Dear community members,
If you are a religious, nonprofit or community leader, you are invited to participate in the Rural Education Academy's Core Competency Survey, designed to understand the profile of a rural student in the community colleges of Appalachia (CCA), and how staff, faculty and leaders are currently delivering support inside and outside the classroom to improve success for all rural students.
For this study, student success is defined as the holistic development of students as they reach their personal and academic goals in higher education.
The time required to participate is 5-10 minutes for the 20-question survey, and 60-90 minutes if you choose to participate in the follow-up focus group via Zoom during the week of April 4, 2022.
Please note that all answers will be anonymous and masked by the LAUNCH Student Success consulting team before being shared with the CCA community for the sole purpose of developing core competencies for the CCA Rural Educator Academy Pilot Program.
To participate, visit https://files.ctctusercontent.com/95cc2470401/49f9edbc-8ab8-4dbf-9edb-0cea7bf9eaf0.pdf?rdr=true&utm_campaign=Marketing&utm_medium=email&_hsmi=208187101&_hsenc=p2ANqtz--lTWF3gEw2akxjKXjB0gRG-9U726pArtXk6LPKA0szN1ean5Y_kcPwrwI7E7St7UWUTx8nOJCeVlocVFQ_R7YS_7ULblxgPCHWdgjffxtzepiWYjk&utm_content=208187101&utm_source=hs_email.
Responses are due by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, April 8.
Thank you,
Hocking College
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.