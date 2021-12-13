Editor, The Messenger,
Recently there has been lots of discussion about how there is systemic structural racism. And with this discussion, I have become much more aware how structures, intentional or not, can be either inclusive or they can exclude participation of some of our community members. I’m sorry to say that I accepted these structures without question. Thankfully, that is less true now, and I can act in support of changes that break down those structures.
I’ve also begun to think about other ways discrimination has been imposed structurally.
People tend to categorize other people as same or different, better or worse, normal or abnormal, smart or stupid, poor or wealthy, same or different. Often, people seem to prefer those most like themselves, fearing those who are very different. At the same time, they tend to look up to those they deem as better and look down on those who they perceive as less.
These categories and perceptions shape, support, and perpetuate these disabling structures. We want to associate with those we admire and/or who are most like us and to exclude the others. We don’t take the time to see individuals, recognizing and appreciating their uniqueness, what they have to offer just because they are who they are.
Some of the structural discrimination has been based on cultural assumptions, some after mass production. Much of it out of habit and out of our awareness.
For instance, for most of the years since cars first began to be manufactured, it was assumed that this was the man’s domain, the man of the family driving with the little wife at his side. This assumption shaped the style, the size, and the tastes of the average man. Of course, not all men aren’t average in size, so some men were discriminated against, but “we can’t make cars individually sized, can we?” And women were left out of the equation totally. That is, until the women’s movement.
Before the women’s movement, before women got the right to vote, assumptions were made about them, too. It was assumed that their role was nurturer, housewife and mother. The man was the provider — stronger and more able to think clearly and hold down a job. In fact, some of those assumptions haven’t died out yet. And if you had to classify on the better/worse scale, those in power generally considered women lower and men higher up.
Before mass production, skilled craftspeople made products tailored for a particular buyer. (Interesting that we use the word tailor to describe anything made to an individual’s specification, whether we speak of clothing or something else.) Tailors still custom-make suits for men, but women who used to get their clothes individually made rarely do so now but buy their clothes in department stores (or online). There are various sizes from which a woman can choose but they hardly ever fit as they would have had they been made for her.
A person’s intelligence is also decided by standardized tests, structured to measure certain abilities. IQ tests don't necessarily prove intelligence or a person’s specialness.
Back to standardized sizes for men and women: If you are very tall or very short, it is difficult to find clothes to fit at all. In fact, it is also difficult for them to find a home that fits, or a doorway, or a bed, or….
So, you see, structural discrimination is everywhere, but we don’t usually notice it. We only notice when the structures limit us and our participation.
A person with a disability isn’t disabled. The disability is created by a structure, whether it relates to access to a building, access to communication, access to education, access to mobility, etc.
It is the job of the Athens City Disabilities Commission to identify structures that limit participation of our community members. For instance, some years ago, a person in a wheelchair couldn’t access the mayor’s office. Now, there is an elevator so that structural limitation has been resolved.
The commission has been focusing its effort in improving mobility access in the Uptown area, looking at curb cuts, parking spaces, entrances to buildings and so forth. While working with the businesses on Court Street, those establishments are becoming more aware of structural limitations and how they can be resolved.
The commission functions as the liaison between the community and the city government. And we need your input, your help, your participation in this continuing process. With all of us working together, we can really become a warm, caring, inclusive community, a community who appreciates each member’s contribution.
Berry Dilley
Berry is a founding member and Commissioner Emerita of the Athens City Commission on Disabilities. She also serves on the Commission’s Education & Outreach Committee.
