Editor, The Messenger,
Though we are handling such a tough situation right now, our primary election is still coming up soon. As you know, the polls will be closed and we have to vote by mail; the only rare exceptions are for people with disabilities who can call the Board of Elections about that.
Election experts are worried that many, many Ohioans may not be able to vote if there is a big bottleneck of ballot requests at the last minute (April 25). The Board of Election workers may not be able to mail out all of those ballots in time for people to get them, vote, and get postmarks by April 27th.
So the best thing you can do, if you haven’t already voted, is to go ahead and request your ballot now.
There are three ways to do so:
- Call 740-592-3201
- Go to this page to print out the request application: https://www.boe.ohio.gov/comoh/Absentee_Request_11-A.pdf
- Pick that application up in the annex of the Board of Elections at 15 S. Court Street; that is in the lobby behind the door just to the left of the BOE window
Once you have completed the ballot application there are two choices:
- Mail the application to the Athens Board of Elections at 15 S. Court Street, #130, Athens, OH 45701
- Drop your application into the ballot drop box at the rear entrance of the Board of Elections
Ohio University students and others living elsewhere who are registered in Athens County need to request their ballots from the Athens Board of Elections. Those ballots will be mailed to their current addresses.
Thanks for voting and for doing so safely,
Beth Clodfelter
Athens
