Editor, The Messenger,

In my capacity both as a long time resident and someone who works with many taxpayers and small businesses in the area, I have been very impressed with the work that Ric Wasserman has done in his tenure as County Treasurer.

Ric has handled his office with professionalism and innovation, with things like his work with the Land Bank, offering convenient ways to pay and budget property tax bills and increased collection efforts on delinquent accounts. He is exactly the kind of elected official we need to have a positive business environment in our county.

I enthusiastically endorse Ric Wasserman for the position of Athens County Treasurer.

Don Cooley, CPA

Athens

