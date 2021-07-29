My grandmother used to tell me that, “some people lie on you when you are alive and some people lie for you when you die.”
I am not writing this to lie on or for President Ping but to document at least some of my memorable experiences and observations of the man and the leader.
He was most gracious in every respect. Even when he had to use a wheelchair in his later years, I never felt that he resented it or let it detract from the man that he was inside and out. He never seemed bitter or resentful or tried to use his enormous campus and community status in the community to belittle anyone privately or publicly. When I would almost literally run into him around campus or at restaurants, his graciousness was always present and he demonstrated it effortlessly and sometimes even humorously.
Next, he was a gentleman and a “gentle man”
I had the honor and pleasure of serving on at least two committees with him and I marveled at how he would make powerful and often provocative comments and points without ever raising his voice or resorting to his presidential history and status just because he could!
In fact, he would only discuss his leadership tenure and past OU presidency when he was asked to do so and when he felt that perhaps some of his prior leadership experiences and successes might be helpful for some present decision or predicament. He not only asked great questions, but then he would actually listen to your response and made you feel as if he really cared and had heard you in every sense of the word.
Finally, President Ping was a genuine leader and a committed man to his principles.
I came to Ohio University in 1992 when he was president and I had no intention of ever moving here, but the amazing campus atmosphere along with an outstanding school made me commit and stay. Let me be very frank here though, I was hired as a part of a very aggressive campus Affirmative Action program implemented by Ohio University under the leadership and I might add, the visionary leadership of President Ping, That’s right, I was a proud AA hire and it was the best move of my life! I once asked President Ping directly, what made this University create and maintain such an aggressive program and made it stay for as long as it did?
He simply, looked at me and said, ”you have to do what you say you will do” to “put your money where your mouth is.”
My salary offer at the time suggested that this university really wanted me to be here and for all the right reasons from my perspective! President Ping made it possible for this Black and blind professor to live the American dream and to provide opportunities for my family that I never thought might be possible at the time and I will always be grateful to him for it!
Someone recently said, that your budget is a moral document and statement!
Rest in Peace my Brother Ping, and thank God for you and your unwavering leadership and principled, life.
J.W. Smith, Ph.D.
Professor at Ohio University
