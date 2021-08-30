Editor, The Messenger,
Please contact State Representative Jay Edward to let him know that you are against a bill he is co-sponsoring. That bill is House Bill 248, which is opposed by all public health experts.
If this proposal becomes law, it would effectively end vaccine requirements in our state, including polio, hepatitis and whooping cough vaccines. This is not rational.
Let Mr. Edwards know that you do not approve of HB 248. Call his office at 614-466-2158 or write him at rep94@ohiohouse.gov.
Fred Kight
The Plains
