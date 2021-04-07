Editor, The Messenger,
Regarding the letter in the weekend edition of the The Messenger berating Comm. Chmiel for a disrespectful and ill-advised remark, for which he has apologized profusely and without excuse. In the course of the letter, the writer felt it necessary to make demeaning and largely childish references to our POTUS, (Biden Emulation Disorder), Commissioner Chmiel, (Dr. Paw Paw), and our well respected Prosecutor, Keller Blackburn, using 'Big Guy' in quotes with obvious intent. Insults for which I am certain he has no intent to apologize for.
Chris Chmiel, as well as having been a commissioner for all of Athens County, not just for those of 'the right stripe', but also is largely responsible, along with Integration Acres, in creating and continuing to promote The Ohio Paw Paw Festival for over 20 years. An event which has brought many hundreds of thousands, likely millions of tourist dollars into Athens County.
Joe Bossart
The Plains
