In the case of the local couple accused of price-gouging of hand sanitizers, a writer in a Letter to the Editor (Ohio AG ‘s suit against sanitizer price-gouging is an abuse of power, June 23) , he refers to the “poison of public officials seeking to rally public opinion for personal political purpose.” I ask when in our history is that not the case of every politician?
He goes on to use the description of Ohio AG (ORC 1345.01) to give cover to the accused who he describes as engaged in “gainful activity” through his entrepreneurial efforts of buying and selling. Hogwash!
Self-enrichment at the expense of those in need of safety in a dire pandemic crisis seems morally offensive at the least.
Did the accuse donate the inflated overcharge amount to local charities?
I did not see that report.
Susan B. West
Athens
