Editor, The Messenger,
I need to apologize to leaders drawn from disciplines in Arts and Science to serve in higher education administration. I meant no offense.
My reference to maintaining an even keel was not meant as a reference to maintaining the status quo. Maintaining an even keel was an analogy to sailing and a need to read correctly the wind (tacking or jibing) to steer the ship forward.
Sailing in the case of a typhoon or a hurricane is an entirely different experience and requires experiences best met by disciplines and experience fitted to those exigencies much like general practitioners in medicine compared to the medical specialties.
As was famously said by Clint Eastwood as Dirty Harry, “A man needs to know his limitations.”
John Keifer
Athens
