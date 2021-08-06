Editor, The Messenger,
As reported by OU Communications, “Effective tomorrow, students, faculty, staff, and visitors to all OHIO campuses are required to wear masks indoors in public/shared spaces, regardless of vaccination status. Masks also are required when entering, exiting, or standing in line to enter an indoor campus facility and are recommended outdoors for unvaccinated individuals who cannot maintain physical distance. There may be some cases where the University will require masking of everyone outdoors, regardless of vaccination status.” This is the case even though the seven day average for Athens County of new COVID-19 cases as of August 4 was only 3 as reported by the New York Times. What does this suggest going forward?
I think that requiring masking pending the return of students to Athens is a valid call on the part of the University. Once we are into the fall semester, if the number of COVID-19 cases remains at such a low level, it would be prudent for the University to revert to their policies of this summer in which fully vaccinated people would not need to wear masks depending on their own discretion. It goes without saying that masking faculty and students clearly undermines the quality of educational experience for both. As for the advice of health care experts, it is important to remember that medical people will always look to err on the extreme of caution. While their opinion should be considered, the University should not surrender their judgement to their anticipated reticence to make the call.
Besides persons associated with the University, we also need to monitor new arrivals into our community from the Texas border given the disregard shown thus far by the Biden administration for the spread of COVID-19 infected undocumented migrants into Ohio communities including our own. If we see a sudden surge in Athens County, the University should disregard any numbers explained by such migrants since their contact with the University community would very likely be minimal.
John L. Keifer, JD MBA
Faculty, Management Department
College of Business, Ohio University
This submission was received from an Ohio University email along with the professional signature and credentials of the author.
