Editor, The Messenger,
I was pleased to read Prof. Keifer’s response to my letter about the appointment of OU’s new president (George Sherman), since it means that more than 2 people (the editor & I) have read my comments. But it may be that Prof. Keifer has misread my letter, since he seems to find some doubt on my part about Prof. Sherman’s qualifications for the post.
Since, as I pointed out, I do not know Prof. Sherman, I could not make a judgment about his qualifications for the job. Subsequent to my letter, some colleagues have assured me that he is an excellent choice, which means that the Trustees have perhaps finally done something right, although recent news reports about the selection process may cast doubt on that opinion. Nevertheless, I would like to reassure my reading public (both of you) that my quarrel is, as always, with an incompetent Upper Administration that uses clichés to hide behind a lack of vision while draining the university treasury with high salaries and unwarranted bonuses.
Still, I do have a minor quibble with Prof Keifer’s assessment of the potential role played by OU faculty in university leadership, especially those with “academic backgrounds in arts and science” who are chosen for leadership positions but who “are very infrequently called upon to truly make decisions necessary to restore the health of the institution”. Rather, Prof. Keifer relegates these A&S types to the role of maintaining the status quo and raising money (the latter endeavor the College of Business is no doubt familiar with).
More problematic is Prof. Keifer’s “hope that the faculty would . . . put the interests of OU ahead of their own . . .”. Prof. Keifer is perhaps unaware that many faculty, especially in Arts and Sciences, have no interest left to put, since in the last two years they have been fired (sunsetted/right-sized) after many years of valuable service so that the Upper Administration (present and immediate past) can try to save itself from facing the disastrous results of its incompetence.
I suggest we blame the perpetrator, not the victim.
Barry Thomas
Athens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.