Editor, The Messenger,
Regarding the August 21 guest column by State Senator Frank Hoagland: what a wrongheaded and disjointed piece of writing!
You say “We are a nation on edge” and you are correct about that, because you and your fellow Republicans in the legislature are putting us, your constituents, in danger with your anti-health covid and anti-democratic voting restriction efforts.
Your criticism of the media is misguided. Reporters aren’t perfect but they’re much better at what they do than you are. Your support of right-wing measures is doing harm to Ohio and Ohioans.
And your flag-waving and Bible-thumping ring hollow. If you are truly concerned about making Ohio better, stop passing legislation that is anti-choice, punishes poor people, rewards the wealthy and big business, and discriminates based on gender.
As far as what is happening in Afghanistan, you say the people there “deserve better.” Well, I say the people of the 30th district deserve better. You have voted the wrong way too many times.
Fred Kight
The Plains
