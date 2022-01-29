Editor, The Messenger,
I would like to reply to Luman Slade, leave Snuffy Smith the hell alone! If you don’t “get” the underlying humor of the comic strip, why can’t you just carry on with your life?
Being a descendant of “hillbillies” from deep in the hills of West-By-God-Virginia, I enjoy the puns towards my kind. My kind, by the way, makes me a respected member of my community, farmer, small business owner, patriot and just a “Good-ol-boy”.
I don’t like or agree with some of the more “Modern” comics but I’m sure there are those who “get” them. I don’t feel the need to rain on your parade, why do you feel the need to rain on someone else’s? Do you not understand the meaning of FREE SPEECH?
If you don’t like the strip or it offends you, simply skip over it. Try just feeling sorry for those that wrote it and those that enjoy it, since it is below you and move on. I suggest you find something productive to busy yourself with if complaining about a comic strip is all you have to do.
Larry Baringer
Lodi Township Trustee
Guysville
