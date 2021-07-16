Editor, The Messenger,
Re your front page story about Dennis Jones' PC/cell phone business, my family has experienced his work to be excellent in both skill and service. Fortunately, we have not needed him during this pandemic.
What is clear is our country's desperate need to manufacture all necessary components here in the USA if we wish to avoid such crippling delays in the future.
Bonnie Savage
The Plains
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.