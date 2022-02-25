Editor, The Messenger,
This letter’s prompted by two events. One is on the world stage, the other in my backyard. Recently, Russia launched a brutal invasion of Ukraine. Responding, Trump and right wing pundit’s reactions ranged from “So what?” to praise of Putin’s “genius”. Simultaneously, my neighbor raised the Confederate flag next to their American flag. This has me wondering, what are the guiding principles of our country right now? Principles matter. Even when a nation fails to live up to its professed principles, they remain aspirational, a guide for a better future.
For Trump and many right wing pundits, it doesn’t matter that Putin killed journalists and political opponents and invaded countries causing untold death. Tucker Carlson asked recently on his show, “Why should I be mad at Putin, he never called me a racist?”
Past Republican and Democratic Administrations bombed countries and started wars for imperial aims, like Russia now. At the same time needing to characterize those actions as “fighting tyranny” and “supporting the rule of international laws”. Thereby, requiring citizens to decide if those actions corresponded to, or betrayed, those principles.
Does my neighbor not realize that the American and Confederate flags stand for two starkly different sets of principles?
The Confederate flag has always been a flag of white supremacy. The Civil War was fought to maintain the brutal institution of slavery. A grievance of southern states was that the FEDERAL government didn’t force northern states to return formally enslaved people. Thereby enforcing federal law over state law. So much for “states’ rights”. After the Civil War, the Confederate flag was a symbol of support for the subjugation of Black people. The Confederate flag was flown by racists in Chicago while attacking Dr. Martin Luther King leading a march in that very northern city. So much for the flag symbolizing Southern pride.
Trump calling Putin a genius or Carlson asking why be mad at Putin, is openly embracing brutal authoritarianism. Flying the Confederate flag openly embraces white supremacy.
Whether or not this country has always lived up to its professed principles of freedom and democracy for all, it matters that, as a nation we agree with these principles. Polls show more Republicans have a negative view of Biden than Putin. It’s time to decide if our principles are those of a nation of immigrants and a democracy informed by diverse backgrounds, or a settler colonial nation founded on, and dedicated to white supremacy. We can’t change the history of this country but, we can build a better future based on shared principles of freedom, justice and democratic rule. This is still a democracy, fragile as it is, it’s time to choose a side and decide our future.
Jeff Lyons
Athens
