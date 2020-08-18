Editor, The Messenger,
Thanks very much to Sarah Hina for bringing attention to how the assault on the United States Postal Service is putting this essential service at risk for all citizens and potentially critically affecting their vote in the upcoming election by sabotaging mail-in voting. This is surely an alarm bell for everyone of us and as she suggests, call your representatives to let them know this cannot stand.
And to David Kurz, many thanks for your fascinating historical look back (OUR HOME, 1874) detailing the history of the temperance movement in Athens County. What a pleasure to read, and a nice respite to our current unsettling news events. I hope Mr. Kurz and others in our community are encouraged to keep such informative and interesting articles coming for eager readers.
And finally, kudos to The Messenger for helping to keep journalism and our community conversation alive.
Susan B. West
Athens
