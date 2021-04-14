Editor, The Messenger,
We are writing this letter in support of Alan Swank for the Fourth Ward Athens City Council seat. We know Alan cares about our neighborhood and most especially, the people we call our neighbors. Several parts of our ward have not had a true voice on City Council in quite some time. From our experience working with Alan, he will make informed decisions based on neighborhood input and factual information. On more than one occasion, when we have had a difference of opinion on a matter, he has listened to and modified his position based on the facts presented. As he has shown by knocking on every door in the ward as he campaigns, he’ll actually engage in conversation with us and keep us informed on things coming before council.
He wants to keep our housing expenses affordable by keeping things like water, sewer and garbage rates within reason. He will make sure there’s a responsible fiscal approach to how our tax dollars are spent. If you know Alan and his wife, then you know they care about our environment! They grow their own vegetables and flowers and participate in the city’s composting program.
Their daughter, son-in-law, and grandchildren have their own Free Little Library which Alan built and which is such a benefit for our neighbors. He walks regularly so if you haven’t talked to him yet and want to know more about what he represents, ask him! He would love to share his thoughts as well as (and most importantly) hear yours.
Laurie and Steve McKnight
Athens, Ohio
