Editor, The Messenger
In the 2020 election voter turnout was high and elections were reported to be in the main free of fraud and outside interference. In other words, an almost perfect election that safeguarded a democracy.
Numerous attempts to put the results in question claiming widespread fraud were judged as unfounded by the courts and were discounted by numerous recounts and audits. We as a nation could have celebrated this sign of the strength of our democratic elections. We could have recognized the competence and hard work of our election officials who were often placed in the stressful position of proving the completeness of their work. We could have recognized the principles and steadfastness of those officials who were in some cases pressured to change election results to meet the claims of detractors but who maintained their honesty and professionalism, officials who were Republicans, Democrats, Independents across the nation.
What a different outcome if we, as a unified people, could have taken pride in this election and the officials from all parties who implemented it. Instead we are torn by strident voices making unfounded claims of voter fraud as a way to rationalize or cloud attempts to reestablish the voter suppression measures of our inglorious past.
So why don’t we refuse to allow these voices of the past to spoil this election, the voice of the people, and instead celebrate an exemplary election with resilient voters and conscientious and principled election officials. Let us deny the misguided voting suppression of the past and instead support the For the People Act, H.R. 1. Celebrate the 2020 election. Allow us to continue to hold such elections into the future. Contact Senators Brown and Portman and urge them to support H.R. 1.
Nancy Walker
Athens
