Editor, The Messenger,
Our brother Ken has the personal history and professional experience that make him the best candidate for Athens County judge. Ken is the fifth of six sons born to our parents, Bill and Lucy Ryan. Our oldest brother Dan is a research biochemist in healthcare in San Francisco, CA. Keith is the owner of Ryan Builders Ltd in Johnstown, OH. Charles in Princeton, NJ, runs a biotech company striving for an Alzheimer’s treatment, and Ron is a public-school music teacher and orchestra director in Laramie, WY.
We grew up in a loving family that was closely knit but also wrought with the pain of mental illness. Our mother had bipolar disorder starting before Ken was born, and our brother Paul was first diagnosed with schizophrenia when he was 19 in Navy basic training. Both Mom and Paul are gone as a direct result of their battles with mental illness. Each of us, Ken included, knows the pain that families experience when a loved one has mental illness. It has shaped who we are, as it required us from an early age to attend to the well-being of others. In Ken’s case, he has devoted a substantial portion of his career to working directly with folks with mental illness.
For more than 10 years, Ken has been the attorney for patients at the mental health hospital in Athens. In more than 600 probate cases, he has met with the patients – his clients – and reviewed their medical records, met with their doctors, nurses, psychologists, therapists, and social workers, and represented them in court. Knowing the impact our family history has had in forming and directing our own lives, there is no question that Ken brings with him a deep-seated understanding of mental health issues that would be a true blessing to those brought before his courtroom. Athens County has a real opportunity to choose a candidate with an exceptional mental health background and deep compassion for those in need. We urge you to vote for our brother, Ken Ryan, for judge.
Sincerely,
Dan, Keith, Charles and
Ron Ryan
