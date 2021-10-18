Editor, The Messenger,
Athens City voters have an opportunity to keep a person of high integrity on city council.
I have known Micah McCarey since the day he arrived in Athens as a student eighteen years ago. I know him to be an intelligent, sincere young man who has brought a unique energy to council since his appointment in June.
I realize that Micah is new to politics, but he’s not new to leadership. He’s held leadership positions throughout his student and professional years. He’s inquisitive and curious which will serve us well as he serves on council.
Although he’s an employee of Ohio University, he’s well-aware that the city is not one-dimensional. He appreciates and understands the diversity of the Athens population and is dedicated to listening to and serving all citizens.
Early voting is happening now at the Athens County Board of Elections at 15 S. Court Street, or you can vote on Nov. 2 at your polling place.
Please vote for Micah McCarey for At-Large Athens City Council.
Jan Hodson
Athens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.