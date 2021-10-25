Editor, The Messenger,
A group of friends and I recently got to meet with Mike Carey, and spend a few minutes visiting with him. We just sat and talked without any hype, crowds or “politicking”.
I found him to be a down to earth, regular guy who deeply loves his state and country, and is who is concerned about the direction the Biden Administration is taking us.
Mike knows that lower taxes, good jobs at home, a strong military, secure border, and energy independence are all key to getting things back to the economy and low unemployment we had just a couple years ago.
He is strongly pro-life, and is against our tax dollars being used to fund abortions at home and abroad.
Mike is a prior military officer, having served in the Ohio National Guard. He is a Life Member of our own Athens AMVETS Post 76, and Athens American Legion Post 21. He strongly supports the Second Amendment, and believes our Constitution to be “absolute”.
In addition to being former President Trump’s endorsed candidate, he received an “A” grade and endorsement from the NRA. He is also endorsed by The Fraternal Order of Police Columbus, The National Federation of Independent Businesses (NFIB), The Ohio Farm Bureau, The Ohio Veterans Limited, and The Susan B. Anthony List.
November 2nd is an important election, and I encouraging everyone to vote. I know I will be casting my vote for Mike Carey.
Jim Michael
Athens
